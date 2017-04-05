What to expect with tonight’s storms

WSLS Storm Team 10 Published: Updated:

A few showers and storms will form late in the day south of Roanoke, but the action will really kick into high gear later Wednesday night.

Southside is under an enhanced risk for severe storms while the rest of us are under a slight risk for severe weather.  The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain, but there is also a tornado threat too.

The worst of the weather will move through between 10 p.m tonight and 7 a.m. Wednesday.  Please be weather aware tonight.

We will start out Thursday with more rain and storms, with the heaviest rain exiting east by mid-morning.  We could still have some leftover showers because of wrap-around moisture in the NRV and Highlands on Thursday afternoon, but the big weather story will be the increasing wind.

Already we have a High Wind Watch in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon along the Blue Ridge.  We could have gusts over 55-60 mph during this time along the southern Parkway.  Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will likely be issued by Thursday.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s