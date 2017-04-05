What to expect with tonight’s storms

A few showers and storms will form late in the day south of Roanoke, but the action will really kick into high gear later Wednesday night.

Southside is under an enhanced risk for severe storms while the rest of us are under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain, but there is also a tornado threat too.

The worst of the weather will move through between 10 p.m tonight and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Please be weather aware tonight.

We will start out Thursday with more rain and storms, with the heaviest rain exiting east by mid-morning. We could still have some leftover showers because of wrap-around moisture in the NRV and Highlands on Thursday afternoon, but the big weather story will be the increasing wind.

Already we have a High Wind Watch in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon along the Blue Ridge. We could have gusts over 55-60 mph during this time along the southern Parkway. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will likely be issued by Thursday.