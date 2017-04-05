Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-81 in Wythe county

WYTHE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County.

It happened at 10:26 Wednesday morning near mile marker 73.

State police say A tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 ran off the left side of the highway, crossed through the median and struck head-on a northbound tractor-trailer.

At least one driver has been taken to Wythe County Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

All northbound lanes and the southbound, left lane have been shut down.

Stay with WSLS 10 for updates.