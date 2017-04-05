Students raise money for Roanoke non-profit making bionic prosthetics

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) –  Local second graders are raising money for a non-profit called HANDSMITH that provides bionic prosthetics to people who can’t afford them.

Community School students did a field trip to the Roanoke organization and wanted to do something to help.  They are raising money for the organization and summer camp scholarships.

They made cards that will sell for $10 a pack at a special event Wednesday, April 5 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Parkway Brewery. Parkway also made a special beer and all the proceeds will go to the Roanoke based non-profit.

HANDSMITH is also getting kids involved in the process of creating the prosthetics by doing summer camps teaching STEM and 3-D printing especially to girls. One of the three sessions of summer camp is already sold out according to Lisa Weaver with the non-profit. Tuition and fees are $1000 per two-week session, and includes all software, access to printers, print materials, Arduinos, lunch and snacks. All proceeds from these camps will benefit Handsmith’s mission of providing enabling devices for those in need.

You can find more information on HANDSMITH here.

