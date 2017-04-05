Spring Inspired Cocktails with Ashley Vinci

By and Published:

Ashley Vinci stops in with some delicious, floral drinks to serve at your next Springtime event, shower or brunch.

The Rose Garden

1 1/2 oz. gin

juice from 1/2 a lemon

1/4 agave syrup or honey

1 dropper of rose water

club soda

Build drink in a high ball glass filled with ice. Shake or stir all ingredients except club soda.

When combined top with club soda.

 

The Elderflower

1/2 oz. Elderflower liqueur

6 oz. champagne

1 Strawberry sliced

In a champagne flute pour Elderflower liqueur over strawberry slices. Top with champagne. Enjoy!

 

 

Rhu the Day

2 oz. Seagrams 7

1 oz. Lillet Blanc

1 oz. Strawberry and Rhubarb syrup

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass.  Shake for 10-20 seconds then strain into a martini glass.

 

***For the syrup, combine equal parts sugar, water, rhubarb and strawberry in a saucepan.  Bring to a boil over medium heat.  Once sugar has dissolved continue to cook strawberry and rhubarb until soft. Blend together mixture

