Spring Inspired Cocktails with Ashley Vinci

Ashley Vinci stops in with some delicious, floral drinks to serve at your next Springtime event, shower or brunch.
The Rose Garden
1 1/2 oz. gin
juice from 1/2 a lemon
1/4 agave syrup or honey
1 dropper of rose water
club soda
Build drink in a high ball glass filled with ice. Shake or stir all ingredients except club soda.
When combined top with club soda.
The Elderflower
1/2 oz. Elderflower liqueur
6 oz. champagne
1 Strawberry sliced
In a champagne flute pour Elderflower liqueur over strawberry slices. Top with champagne. Enjoy!
Rhu the Day
2 oz. Seagrams 7
1 oz. Lillet Blanc
1 oz. Strawberry and Rhubarb syrup
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake for 10-20 seconds then strain into a martini glass.
***For the syrup, combine equal parts sugar, water, rhubarb and strawberry in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once sugar has dissolved continue to cook strawberry and rhubarb until soft. Blend together mixture