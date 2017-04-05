Missing 81-year-old man found, reunited with family

UPDATE (10:13 p.m.) – Virginia State Police have canceled the senior alert for 81-year-old James William Conrad Sr.

Conrad was found in the Fairfax City area in good health, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

He has been reunited with family at home in McLean, Va.

FAIRFAX COUNTY (WSLS 10) – On Wednesday, Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for 81-year-old James William Conrad Sr.

Conrad is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 183 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Poilce say he was last seen on April 4 at the Merrifield Garden Center at 8132 Lee Highway in Falls Church, Va. while wearing a navy blue windbreaker, navy blue pants and brown leather shoes, and wire framed clear lens glasses.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Conrad was last seen driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pick-up with Virginia plates KMY-1266.

Anyone with information about Conrad’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfax Police Department at 1-703-691-2131 or the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.