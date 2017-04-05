Roanoke elementary school raises hundreds of dollars during McTeachers night

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Fairview Elementary parents and students supported the school during McTeachers night raising hundreds of dollars. A percentage of the sales from McDonalds Tuesday night goes to the school for them to use on whatever they need but teachers and parents say this helps build trust too.

“It’s another way to connect with other parents, the teachers and the kids to be able to come out during the week and also see their teachers and their classmates,” said Khalefia Dungee, a parent of three who went to Fairview too.

“We are already making that relationship, the communication is already there so it gives us a chance to already have that relationship built and that can continue to add onto it,” said Wyatt Turner, the Fairview Elementary assistant principal.

In the three hour period, they raised $763 which Turner said the school is really happy with. The money goes to the Parent Teachers Association to help the school when they have a need throughout the year for special events or supplies.

The next McTeachers event is April 25th at the Christiansburg McDonald’s location on North Franklin Street with Christiansburg Elementary.