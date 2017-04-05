Roanoke City employees take part in WalkFIT Challenge

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke city employees are stepping up to a 12-week challenge to move toward a healthier lifestyle.

In honor of National Walking Day, on Wednesday, more than 150 employees kicked off the City of Roanoke WalkFIT Challenge. It’s a partnership with Fleet Feet Sports.

Starting Wednesday, for the next 12 weeks the group will walk together at least one day each week.

Nell Boyle, the city’s sustainability outreach coordinator, focuses day-to-day on promoting a healthy environment for the public. Now, she hopes this new initiative will promote personal health for employees.

“It’s really helpful to have other people doing it with you. It gets you motivated. You are much less likely to not do it when you’ve made a commitment. I’m kind of looking forward to it,” Boyle said.

Monica Manning with Fleet Feet Sports helped organize the walk. She said the city reached out to her for help.

“Our goal is to get them to do this during the week so they can get to know their other employees, but also during the weekend, start to enjoy what the city has to offer,” explained Manning.

It’s free for city employees to join.

Fleet Feet Sports is available to help other businesses who want to take part in the challenge.