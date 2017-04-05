Red Sox Flaunt Young Talent and Familiar Faces

SALEM (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –

The Red Sox return to the diamond this year with a mix of rising young talent and some familiar faces here in Salem.

First baseman Josh Ockimey headlines a handfull of top 10 prospects in the Red Sox organization. The slugger had 18 homers and 25 doubles in Greenville last season.

“Just judging from the first sights of the park it’s nothing like Greenville so the bigger parks are going to allow you to be more focused on line drives instead of home runs so I think it’s going to be a good season”, said Ockimey.

While there are some new faces this season there’s a lot of familiarity. 14 players return this season including Jordan Betts and switch hitter Deiner Lopez. The two combined for 171 hits and 70 RBI’s. Consistency is something that second year manager Joe Oliver hopes will help carry the team this season.

“We are going to try and create some runs we’re going to be a little aggressive. I don’t see us being as aggressive as we were last year up and down the lineup last year we had a lot of speed”, said Oliver.

“But we’ll try to push the envelope a little bit you know I’m not going to change the style that I like and the game that I like to have.”

Jordan Betts says consistency is beneficial not only for the coaches but players as well.

“Consistency is obviously true with the coaching staff like you said and as a player that’s what we strive for and get out there everyday and contribute and try to help the team win.”

On the mound for opening day will be right handed pitcher Travis Lakins who is looking to bounce back after an injury plagued 2016. First pitch is 7:05 Thursday night.