Program to strengthen police-community relationship in Danville having success

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Since January, Danville police officers have been visiting after-school sites and interacting with the kids there, helping them with homework and giving them demonstrations, like how a police K-9 unit works.

Kenneth Lewis, the executive director of Danville Church-Based Tutorial Program, Inc., is coordinating the program.

“It’s a wonderful relationship that’s going on. Showing them the K-9 dogs and kind of building those relationships, speaking to the kids,” Lewis explained. “They’re going into the YMCA, going into the Boys and Girls Club.”

The program is funded by a $40,000 grant that Lewis applied for from the state Attorney General’s Office and received in January.

The money pays for officers to spend time off-duty interacting with kids.

Officers work with kids while on duty as well.

Wednesday evening, a meeting was held at the Danville YMCA to talk to kids and their parents to get feedback about how the interactions they’ve had so far are affecting their perception of law enforcement.

“We want to look at before we started the program and then see what happened afterwards, their feeling afterward,” said Lewis.

Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said he has seen first hand how these interactions are changing kids’ perceptions.

“I’ve done it once myself. You find that when you get there, at times they’re a little bit uncomfortable about what you’re going to do and that kind of thing,” Wallace recalled.

“But,” he continued, “once you sit down with the kids and start talking to the kids and having that interaction with the kids it’s really great.”

Lewis is also working with the Danville and Pittsylvania County sheriff’s offices.

He plans to have meetings like the one Wednesday every three months.

Two more first quarter meetings will be held, one on April 6 at the Danville Boys and Girls Club and one on April 11 at the Chatham Community Center.

The grant expires at the end of 2017, but Lewis said he will look for grants and other funding to keep the program going.