Police: Lynchburg seeing a drop in gang activity

LYNCHBURG (WSLS) After three MS-13 gang members were arrested in connection to the death of a Lynchburg teen, police say less than 1 percent of the city’s population is a documented gang members.

There are 43 classified gangs with more than 500 known members. With these numbers Sgt. Gary Fink says criminal gang activity has decreased over the years mainly because of community outreach efforts and arresting those who commit criminal acts.

The three men arrested last week in connection to the death of Raymond Wood are classified as MS-13 gang members, according to law enforcement officials. Lynchburg police say it only takes three or more people who identify themselves with a name, sign or symbol and commit crimes to be considered a classified gang.

“As far as the difference between the gangs and the titles or their reputation, any criminal gang in law enforcement we look at it is a criminal gang. It doesn’t matter how big or small you are, if you’re committing criminal acts and you’re a part of a criminal gang it’s all the same. We’ll treat them the same. If they’re committing crimes then we’ll investigate them the same way, it doesn’t matter what the name or the title of the gang or sect or click is,” said Fink.

Fink says they have no documentation the MS-13 gang members committed a crime in the city of Lynchburg or established themselves as known members in the city.

Several officers with the police department are trained to handle all types of gangs as they are constantly developing in the city. They also teach the kids at the Boys and Girls Club about the dangers of criminal gang activity.