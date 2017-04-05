Pepsi pulls controversial ad after social media firestorm

NBC News Published:

Pepsi cans an ad featuring Kendall Jenner after it fizzles.

Fans couldn’t swallow the commercial showing Jenner as a model who joins a resistance protest.

People protested the ad across social media after its debut on Tuesday, accusing the company of using the Black Lives Matter movement to push sales.

Pepsi released a statement, saying, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

