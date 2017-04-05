Northside announces Scott Fisher as new head football coach

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – For the second time in three years, Northside High school names a head football coach. Wednesday Scott Fisher was announced as the new leader of the Vikings program.

Fisher served as an assistant coach from 2009-2013 under Burt Torrence. The former Carson-Newman quarterback takes over for Tyler Brown who resigned in February after just one season. Fisher is ready to build off the rich tradition at Northside.

“We’re going to build on what they’ve had in the past. I think the programs they’ve had in the past have been very good. Again, it’s about the players and some of those players are still here. So we’re going to take those players and mold them a little bit to what we want them to do,” said Fisher.

The Vikings open their season August 25th at Pulaski County.