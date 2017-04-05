No description or new leads on person who shot at Giles County deputies

NEWPORT (WSLS 10) – An investigation continues in Giles County after someone shot at two deputies Tuesday afternoon, but Virginia State Police are now relying on the community for help.

Despite an hours-long search by multiple local and state agencies, the person responsible has not been located or identified.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said at this point in the investigation, despite a thorough canvas sweep of the area just off of Route 460, they are heavily relying on tips from the public to find the person responsible.

The search began by ground and air, with K-9 teams and helicopter units searching for a suspect, but as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the search was scaled back, with more localized search operations underway.

Geller says those sweeps were called off around midnight.

Investigators said it all started just after 2 p.m. when two Giles County Sheriff’s deputies were following up on an investigation on Lucky Lane.

Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons said as they got out of their unmarked vehicles, they heard a gunshot. “They exited their vehicles, they heard a gunshot, and gravel flew up around their feet,” Millirons said. “We set up a perimeter around the entire area to make sure that the person didn’t jump the perimeter.”

The deputies were not hurt and no shots were fired by officers.

State police say there’s still no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Giles County sheriff’s office or call 911.