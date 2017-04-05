New Artisan Trail being developed for Lynchburg and three surrounding counties

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Several local tourism and economic groups representing the city of Lynchburg are partnering to start a new artisan trail for the area. The trail will cover the city of Lynchburg, as well as Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell counties. The development of the newest artisan trail will highlight the strong visual and performing arts the region has to offer. The trail will encourage people to visit artist studios, galleries and other artisanal businesses.

“We know that a lot of visitors that come to the area are very interested in arts and visual and the performing arts. They are looking for things to do. They’re looking for things that are unique to the region, but not only do visiters look for that, but locals do as well.” said Sergei Troubetzkoy, Director of Lynchburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The trail will officially launch in the spring of 2018. An informational meeting for the public will be held April 11 at 11:30 a.m at Riverviews Artspace.

Information from news release:

The management team, made up of local artisan-related (arts and agriculture), hospitality and cultural businesses, tourism and economic development representatives represents a public-private initiative to further strengthen the relationships and connectivity of local businesses while emphasizing unique experiences, special places and locally-made products in the region. The Lynchburg Region Artisan Trail Management Team (in alphabetical order)

· Tom Adams, Clover Hill Village (Appomattox County Historical Society)

· Ken Arpino, Wolfbane Theatre

· Ted Batt, Academy Center for the Arts

· Michael Bedsworth, Carriage House Inn B & B

· Krista Boothby, Lynchburg Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau

· Susan Brown, Lynchburg Community Market

· Kevin Chadwick, Artist

· Mike Davidson, Campbell County Economic Development

· Anne Dixon, Appomattox County Parks, Recreation & Tourism

· Michael Dowell, Second Stage Amherst

· Urs Gabathuler, Main Street Eatery

· Jill Jensen, Riverviews Artspace, Artisan and The Art Box

· Sarah Johnson, Campbell County Economic Development

· Chatham Monk, Oxide Pottery

· Sherry Pope, Lynchburg Art Club and 7-Hills Art Club

· Cecelia Schieve, Opera on the James

· Sherri Smith, Artisans Center of Virginia

· Sergei Troubetzkoy, Lynchburg Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau

· Christina Vrooman, Ankida Ridge Winery

The team’s next steps include identifying potential participating artisans and local businesses, public awareness gatherings, a process to build consensus for the Trail’s distinctive name and the development of promotional materials and activities to support the program and its participants.