Lee County man arrested on 40 child pornography charges

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WSLS 10) – State police arrested a 60-year-old man early Wednesday morning on multiple child pornography charges.

Robert E. Widener Jr., of Ben Hur, Va., is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield on 20 counts of solicitation of the production of child porn and 20 counts of using a communications device to possess child pornography, according to state police.

The investigation was initiated on Tuesday when a Virginia State Police trooper was contacted about an allegation made against Widener.

Further investigation resulted in the charges and Widener’s arrest.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident and that the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

