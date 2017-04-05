ICE arrests 82 people in five-day operation in Virginia and D.C.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested 82 individuals from 26 different countries during a five-day operation focused in Virginia and the District of Columbia that ran from March 26 to 30.

Of the 82 individuals arrested, ICE says 68 had previous criminal convictions for crimes like armed robbery, larceny and drug distribution.

Of the remaining 14, two had ties to the MS-13 street gang; two had outstanding final orders of removal; three had overstayed their visas; one was wanted by a foreign law enforcement entity; one was a verified human rights violator and two had pending local charges. The remainder had unlawfully entered the United States in violation of U.S. immigration laws.

In the Roanoke area:

On March 26, ERO officers arrested a 24-year-old citizen and national of Honduras and member of the MS-13 street gang, who has pending local charges, in Roanoke.

On March 26, ERO officers arrested a 34-year-old citizen and national of El Salvador in Roanoke. He has a conviction for driving under the influence.

On March 27, ERO officers ar rested a 47-year-old citizen and national of Sudan in Roanoke. He has a felony conviction for possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

“ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement operations focused on criminal aliens,” said ERO Washington Field Office Director Yvonne Evans. “This week’s operation successfully removed immigration violators with a variety of criminal convictions ranging from driving under the influence to grand larceny from our communities.”

The arrestees were citizens and/or nationals of several different countries across the globe, including Algeria, Bolivia, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iran, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Peru, Philippines, Somalia, South Korea, Sudan, Trinidad, Vietnam and Sierra Leone.

Arrests took place across Virginia, with two taking place in the District and one in Maryland.