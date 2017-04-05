Home automation company planning to expand to Danville in near future

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – A home automation company plans to expand to Danville in the near future.

On Wednesday, The Launch Place announced it is investing $250,000 in TiO, which stands for turn it on.

The company makes a system that controls just about everything in your home, from lights to music, to the temperature in each room.

It’s controlled by an app that allows you to manage the settings from anywhere in the world.

Company President Sanjay Patel said he feels that all of the growth happening in Danville makes the city a perfect market to expand into.

“This whole area is adding resources; more people are coming here. There’s great infrastructure, there’s great investment here,” said Patel. “So, this is a market that is really primed for growth, which is where we want to be.”

This is The Launch Place’s 13th investment, totaling $2.5 million.

