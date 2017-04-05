History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ looking for a good ‘pick’ in SWVA

(WSLS 10) – A popular show on the History Channel will soon make its way to Virginia with the hopes of making a good “pick.”

“American Pickers” stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are currently looking for leads on locations in Southwest Virginia. The team hopes to find sites filled with collectibles to purchase and film for the show.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History Channel. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

WSLS 10 got in touch with staff members of the show Wednesday. The series will be filming throughout the state during the month of May. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

Additionally, those interested can contact the team through their Facebook page.

The show will be filmed at locations with the strongest collections.