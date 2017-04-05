History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ looking for a good ‘pick’ in SWVA

Rachel Lucas By Published: Updated:

(WSLS 10) – A popular show on the History Channel will soon make its way to Virginia with the hopes of making a good “pick.”

“American Pickers” stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are currently looking for leads on locations in Southwest Virginia. The team hopes to find sites filled with collectibles to purchase and film for the show.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History Channel. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

WSLS 10 got in touch with staff members of the show Wednesday. The series will be filming throughout the state during the month of May. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

Additionally, those interested can contact the team through their Facebook page.

The show will be filmed at locations with the strongest collections.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s