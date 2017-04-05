Heated debates expected in General Assembly’s veto session

RICHMOND (WSLS 10/NBC12) – Heated discussions are expected today as lawmakers return to Richmond for the veto session.

The House and Senate will look at the 39 bills returned by Governor Terry McAuliffe.

At the top of the list is Medicaid expansion.

McAuliffe suggests that it will save the state budget $73 million per year, create 30,000 jobs and provide coverage to 400,000 Virginians.

The Republican lead general assembly has removed Medicaid expansion in the budget every year since McAuliffe took office.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan said, “There are about 400,000 Virginians who don’t have insurance as a result, and the only rationale they gave was the Affordable Care Act is going to be repealed. Well, it wasn’t. I think it’s time to move forward and close that coverage gap.”

Del. Kirk Cox said, “We have really tried to help the folks who really don’t fall into that safety net, so, for example, we’ve probably put $32 million to $33 million in the mental health fund. We do a lot with free clinics. I ran into a lady today who thanked us for the work we do with free clinics. we think that’s a better safety net and also for the state’s fiscal health.”

Lawmakers are also expected to reject the governor’s amendment to restore Virginia’s one-gun-a-month law.

Coal ash ponds, refugee and immigrant resettlements and voter registration will also be discussed.