F-16 Military Plane Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews

An F-16 military jet crashed Wednesday morning in Camp Springs, Maryland, near Joint Base Andrews, sources told NBC News.
The pilot ejected successfully, a military official confirmed. There is no update on his injuries.
A second person also ejected from the aircraft.
The Prince George’s County Fire Department confirmed it is investigating a plane crash. Some roads surrounding the crash site were immediately closed, reported NBC Washington.
The U.S. military did not immediately comment about the crash.