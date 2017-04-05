F-16 Military Plane Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews

TOM COSTELLO, HANS NICHOLS and ERIK ORTIZ, NBC News Published:

An F-16 military jet crashed Wednesday morning in Camp Springs, Maryland, near Joint Base Andrews, sources told NBC News.

The pilot ejected successfully, a military official confirmed. There is no update on his injuries.

A second person also ejected from the aircraft.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department confirmed it is investigating a plane crash. Some roads surrounding the crash site were immediately closed, reported NBC Washington.

The U.S. military did not immediately comment about the crash.

