Danville police credit citizens for information leading to drugs, weapon seizure

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police seized drugs, guns and money after executing a search warrant.

After receiving information from a citizen, officers conducted surveillance of activity in the 500 block of N. Ridge Street.

During the surveillance, officers observed multiple persons engaging in suspected drug related activity, according to the police department.

A search warrant was obtained for the address based on the observed behavior and when the warrant was executed, the following items were seized.

Large amount of K2 and marijuana

Four guns

$957

Police say charges are pending laboratory analysis.