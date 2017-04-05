Carnitas / Chicken Tacos with FPS

By Published:

Tia and Jenn Litz from FPS Cafe are in the Daytime Kitchen for Taco Wednesday! Today they are making carnitas tacos and shredded chicken tacos. Here’s the recipe:

Carnitas Tacos and Shredded Chicken Tacos.

Carnitas (slow braised pork shoulder) tacos:
Carnitas, Cider Lime Slaw (yes, again…), avocado, Lime crema, Cilantro, and black sesame seeds on grilled corn tortillas.
Served with our house made fire roasted salsa.

Chicken tacos: all of the ingredients are the same, except:
Epazote spice shredded chicken, instead of the pork.

