Carnitas / Chicken Tacos with FPS

Tia and Jenn Litz from FPS Cafe are in the Daytime Kitchen for Taco Wednesday! Today they are making carnitas tacos and shredded chicken tacos. Here’s the recipe:

Carnitas Tacos and Shredded Chicken Tacos.

Carnitas (slow braised pork shoulder) tacos:

Carnitas, Cider Lime Slaw (yes, again…), avocado, Lime crema, Cilantro, and black sesame seeds on grilled corn tortillas.

Served with our house made fire roasted salsa.

Chicken tacos: all of the ingredients are the same, except:

Epazote spice shredded chicken, instead of the pork.