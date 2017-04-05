Bridgewater Marina raising money for Make-a-Wish

Lindsey Ward By Published: Updated:

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE (WSLS 10) – A Smith Mountain Lake business is making a difference hoping to make dreams come true with a summer tradition.

For decades, kids have enjoyed feeding popcorn to the carp around the decks at Bridgewater Marina.

Now, the business is donating its popcorn sales to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

It’s being called “Feed the Fish for Make-a-Wish.”

“Instead of just writing a check to Make-a-Wish, we thought well maybe if everybody knows that we’re donating 100 percent of the proceeds more people will come get popcorn and maybe we can exceed whatever check we could have written,” explained Ryan Water, manager.

The goal is to raise $10,000 through popcorn sales to fund wish grants for children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s