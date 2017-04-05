Bridgewater Marina raising money for Make-a-Wish

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE (WSLS 10) – A Smith Mountain Lake business is making a difference hoping to make dreams come true with a summer tradition.

For decades, kids have enjoyed feeding popcorn to the carp around the decks at Bridgewater Marina.

Now, the business is donating its popcorn sales to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

It’s being called “Feed the Fish for Make-a-Wish.”

“Instead of just writing a check to Make-a-Wish, we thought well maybe if everybody knows that we’re donating 100 percent of the proceeds more people will come get popcorn and maybe we can exceed whatever check we could have written,” explained Ryan Water, manager.

The goal is to raise $10,000 through popcorn sales to fund wish grants for children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions.