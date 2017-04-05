Amherst County Sheriff’s Office searching for group suspected of stealing from Wal-Marts

AMHERST COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying four people who it says stole money from a Wal-Mart last month.

On March 22, two men and two women worked together to distract a cashier and steal an undisclosed amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office.

These subjects are also suspected of similar crimes at other Wal-Marts in Central Virginia.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. John Ferguson at 434-946-9373 ext. 2.

You could also earn a reward for your information, and remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.