611 arriving in Lynchburg this Saturday

The Class J-611 rolled into Roanoke on Monday, October 24, 2016, after leaving Spencer, N.C.

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – The N&W Class J 611 steam locomotive will be coming into Lynchburg on Saturday, April 8 at about noon.

The passengers arriving from the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer, N.C. will disembark the 611 at the Kemper Street Station, where they’ll have about two hours to visit Lynchburg before re-boarding the train for the trip back to Spencer.

There are 611 excursions from Greensboro to Roanoke on April 22-23 and from Lynchburg to Petersburg scheduled for May 6-7.

Tickets are available at FireUp611.org/nw611

 

