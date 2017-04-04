What’s News Today: April 4, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Attorney General Mark Herring hosts a technology summit today for southern region Attorneys General. The two day conference will address topics like data encryption, protecting state government, smart devices and online sales. The Campaign for Child Rescue will show crowd-sourcing technology that Virginia uses to fight child pornography and online child exploitation.

Lane closures begin today on Odd Fellows Road in Lynchburg between Murray Place and Mayflower Drive. The closure is needed to allow crews to perform a drilling operation. Lane closure will take place each day through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bedford County’s Cyber SWAT Team will teach students at Jefferson Forest High School about online safety. The presentation will show the danger of cyber-bullying, social media safety and how to avoid online predators.

Students, faculty and staff at Averett University will give back to the community today. They will spend time volunteering at Goodwill and with Danville Parks and Recreation to hold a fun play day for kids.

The Virginia Society of CPAs and Delegate Sam Rasoul hold a workshop about paying for college. The “You Can Afford College” workshop shows parents and students way to pay for higher education through college savings plans, financial aid, grants, scholarships and loans. The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

Virginia Military Institute’s annual Environment Virginia Symposium get underway today. The conference will focus on creating a sustainable future in the Commonwealth. More than 600 people are expected to attend. Governor Terry McAuliffe is the keynote speaker.

If you own a commercial building in a historic district in the Roanoke Valley, today, you can learn how to save money on repairs. Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County will hold a workshop on federal and state tax credits, showing how to get them and the potential benefits. The workshop starts at 10 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

You may see some of your favorite teachers behind the counter at McDonald’s Restaurants tonight as part of McTeacher’s Night. Fairview Elementary School teachers will be at the Lakeside location on the corner of Melrose and Route 419. A percentage of sales goes back to the school.

Vinton Town Council meets tonight to set real estate and personal property tax rates for next year. The real estate tax rate is proposed to remain at seven cents with the personal property tax rate staying at $1. Council is also expected to set the personal property tax relief rate at 59.7 percent.

VDOT holds its annual vigil to honor transportation workers who lost their lives while on the job. It takes place at the VDOT Workers Memorial on Afton Mountain on Interstate 64. The memorial lists the names of employees who have died since 1928. It was dedicated in 2004. The ceremony begins tonight at 6:30 p.m.