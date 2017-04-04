Virgina cities accepting nominations for $20,000 park revitalization grant

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Residents of Roanoke and Danville will have the opportunity to nominate their cities to receive grant funding to make improvements at a local park.

As a part of Earth Month, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company to revitalize parks across the U.S. for the third year.

The city that receives the most nominations will receive a $20,000 grant and nominations will be accepted from until April 30.

By visiting NRPA.org/BeInspired, park supporters can nominate your city.

New this year, everyone who nominates a city will be entered into a drawing for a tablet outfitted for the outdoors.

“Supporting local parks is essential to the health and vitality of communities everywhere,” said Lori Robertson, NRPA Director of Conservation. “That’s why we are proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company to help fund critical park improvement projects in communities in need. We encourage everyone to join us in giving back to the places that shape so much of our lives by voting in this year’s Meet Me at the Park campaign.”

For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.