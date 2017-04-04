Virginia Tech to increase tuition, fees for 2017-2018 year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Tuition and fees will increase next year at Virginia Tech for both in- and out-of-state students.

The college announced Monday that its Board of Visitors has approved a 2.9 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees for resident undergraduate students, bringing them to $13,230 annually. Tuition and fees for nonresident undergraduates will increase 3.5 percent, totaling $31,014 a year.

Room and board will increase by 3.2 percent to $8,690 annually.

Graduate student tuition and fees are rising by about 3.7 percent for residents and 3.8 percent for nonresidents.

The college said in a statement that the increases are necessary partly because of an $8.6 million state budget cut. The statement also says Virginia Tech faces around $9 million in new health insurance and compensation costs.

