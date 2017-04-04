Virginia driver’s ed students will soon have a new requirement

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – State lawmakers are making an effort to educate people about what to do during a traffic stop.

Legislation passed in March requires that the state’s driver’s education curriculum be updated to include information about law enforcement procedures for traffic stops, appropriate actions to be taken by drivers and appropriate interactions with officers.

“Stay as calm as you can. If you are polite and courteous to the officer, that’s going to be the best thing,” said Martinsville Police Department Officer Mark Peters. “As the officer is approaching your vehicle, try not to have any kind of sudden movements.”

Another important thing to remember during a traffic stop is what to do with your hands.

“I probably would not think about keeping my hands on the wheel,” Danville resident Guy Lankford said.

Law enforcement says that’s exactly what you should do, keep your hands on the wheel at all times.

“I feel safer that way,” said Peters, “and if I feel safer it’s going to make our interaction a whole lot better.”

But, what about your license and registration?

“I would get my license and registration ready for when the officer approaches me,” Danville resident Autumn McKinney explained.

Peters said it’s better to wait until the officer asks you for it.

“That way, we can see your hands at all times,” he emphasized.

In North Carolina on Tuesday, a House transportation committee heard a similar bill.

Peters said he likes the idea of requiring driver’s ed students to learn about traffic stops.

“I think it will help out. [Traffic stops are] already a nerve-racking thing.”

But while passed, the Virginia legislation doesn’t specify when the information will be placed into the driver’s ed manuals.