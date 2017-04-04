VDOT: Delays expected on Interstate 81 due to blasting work

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Starting Wednesday, drivers can expect delays on Interstate 81 at the Montgomery County line due to blasting work in the area.

This comes as part of a construction project to replace the northbound bridge over The New River.

While the blasting will only be going on for about 15 minutes, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking drivers to take extra precaution and watch the message boards which will be in place on I-81 and Route 232, to advise drivers of the scheduled road blocks.

“There will be one blast per day it should be approximately 1:30 in the afternoon give or take an hour. Drivers will see message boards, we’ll have this posted, as well as we’ll update our 511,” said VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward.

Depending on the forecast, blasting is expected to continue Thursday and Friday of this week.