Tractor-trailer crash closes part of Route 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A tractor-trailer has crashed off an embankment on Route 460 between Narrows and Rich Creek in Giles County.

At about 5:30 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash in Giles County.

A tractor-trailer traveling west on Route 460 ran off the left side of the highway, struck the guardrail, went over a concrete barrier and overturned, according to state police.

The impact of the crash caused the trailer to rupture and lose its load of plastic crates in the eastbound lanes.

Police say the driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, while his passenger was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

All westbound lanes are closed, and both the eastbound left lane and shoulder are closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at mile marker 0.6 in the westbound lanes.

As of 8:52 p.m., VDOT is reporting backups of about 1.5 miles.

Traffic is being detoured off of US-460 onto VA-61 onto I-77 and back onto US-460.