Sheriff: Tuesday search ends for armed man who shot at deputies in Giles County

GILES COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were in Newport as part of a search for an armed man who allegedly shot at deputies.

“We set up a perimeter around the entire area to make sure that the person didn’t jump the perimeter,” said Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons.

After searching one square mile, the man still had not been found.

After three hours of conducting search efforts by ground and air, to include the use of K-9 teams, search operations were scaled back as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

“We do not know who this is that we’re looking for. Hopefully we’ll be able to find out here in days to come,” said Millirons.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, two Giles County deputies drove up to a residence in the 100 block of Lucky Lane in the Newport community of Giles County to follow up on an ongoing investigation, according to Millirons.

“They exited their vehicles, they heard a gunshot, and gravel flew up around their feet,” said Millirons.

Millirons also said that the two immediately took cover and called for assistance.

Millirons said he’s not sure the shot was aimed in the deputies’ direction on purpose.

Law enforcement established a perimeter and Millirons said that there have been no reported injuries as a result of the initial shot fired at his deputies.

Officers armed with bulletproof vests and assault rifles assisted in the search.

Officers with the Radford Police Department, Virginia State Police, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Pearisburg police, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the search.

A helicopter also circled the area.

Earlier Tuesday, Giles High School and Eastern Elementary School were both on lockdown; however, both have since been lifted.

During the search, Winding Way Road was shut down to traffic.

Anyone with information about the shooting and/or suspect is encouraged to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911.

