SARA helps victims during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ROANOKE (WSLS) A non-profit known for helping victims of sexual assault kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness Month on Tuesday in Roanoke.

SARA, also known as Sexual Assault Response and Awareness, is the sexual assault crisis center for the Roanoke Valley.

Every day in April, there will be events to show support for survivors and raise awareness in the community of sexual violence. During a news conference, Mayor Sherman Lea presented the organization with a proclamation naming April 4 as Sexual Assault Awareness Day.

“The trauma of sexual violence impacts them for the rest of their lives. They carry with them that experience. We want them to know is that they are not alone and coming to us we can help them with the healing process and get them back to where they deserve to be,” said Teresa Berry, Executive Director of SARA.

On April 27, there will be an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the growth of the program. Thanks to a grant from the Roanoke Women’s Foundation, SARA was able to double the size of office space and hire more staff.