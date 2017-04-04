Sanders endorses Tom Perriello in Virginia governor’s race

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks the Fort Museum Opera House in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing Democrat Tom Perriello in Virginia governor’s race.

Sanders announced the endorsement in a statement Tuesday morning, saying progressives must be elected “at every level of government if we are going to beat back the dangerous agenda of the Trump administration and its Republican allies.”

The former congressman faces Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the June Democratic primary.

Sanders says Perriello is “committed to fighting the rigged economy and income inequality.” He praised Perriello’s call to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, opposition to fracked gas pipelines and rejection of contributions from big utilities.

Perriello says he’s proud to have the support of Sanders, who he says “electrified a movement of Americans ready to take on our biggest challenges, including inequality and corruption.”

