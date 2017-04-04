Roanoke police release name of man who died in Monday apartment fire

Related Coverage Body found after apartment fire in Roanoke

Roanoke police say 59-year-old Lawrence Clites Crowe, of Roanoke, died in Monday’s fire.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still classifying this case as a suspicious death.

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Search warrants confirm Roanoke police are looking into whether Monday’s fatal fire was intentionally set.

The fire started at an apartment complex at 2020 Brandon Avenue near Patrick Henry High School.

The warrant shows investigators are looking for anything that could have been used to start a fire as well as DNA or anything relating to who owned the property or lived there.

Police say evidence, including the position of the victim, raises suspicion about the cause of death.