Roanoke Mayor Lea forms advisory committee

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – As an alternative way to hear from people who live in the city, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea put together a newly formed advisory committee. This committee will help the mayor stay informed about what’s going on in every part of the city.

Each of the five leaders on the mayor’s advisory committee live or is from the areas they represent. The mayor said he trusts and has confidence in the people he selected because they’ve shown they care about what goes on in their community.

To make sure all people living in Roanoke get their concerns heard. Lea said he hand-picked the five individuals for his advisory committee.

“Each plays a vital role. I have a young businessman in the community. I have a former city councilman who is going to be serving with us. I have a former State Senator. I have a person that represents Carilion that is very active in the community and I have a Hispanic representative and a police captain to serve in terms of Public Safety,” said Lea.

The representatives will be the eyes and ears of Southeast, Northwest, Southwest, South Roanoke and Northeast. Mayor Lea will meet with the committee once every quarter to hear what’s going on in those areas, good or bad.

“Being an elected official, you get so busy that you don’t get to get out so much in all the sections of the community as you can. So I want to people who have an understanding of their community and how those with different perspectives to meet with me and talk with me about issues that may have been overlooked or ideas they may have,” said Lea.

Former city councilman Court Rosen will represent South Roanoke.

“People are concerned about their parks. South Roanoke has a nice park down at Rivers Edge and people want to maintain a green space as in all parts of the city,” said Rosen.

Rosen also serves as chairman of the committee and will help the mayor bring concerns from the community to the council.

“The mayor is one person, the counsel is six others. We have 100,000 people in this city, it’s hard for everyone to get their input to each member of city council and to the mayor so having additional representatives who people can share concerns,” said Rosen.

The mayor says feedback he receives from the different representatives and the community will help him as he makes decisions about a particular neighborhood in the future.