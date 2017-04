ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke Police have arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery in March.

Police say 24-year-old Christian Diondre Mitchell, of Roanoke, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with one count of robbery and one count of violating Virginia Code 18.2-422 [Prohibition of wearing of masks in certain places].

Police say the robbery happened on March 25, at the Franklin Road branch of HomeTown Bank.

Mitchell was taken to Roanoke City Jail.