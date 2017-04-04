Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office believes missing 17-year-old girl may be with this man

Related Coverage Sheriff’s office searching for missing Pittsylvania County teen

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is still asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Brianna Hyde was last seen when an unknown male reportedly met her during the evening hours of Saturday. The sheriff’s office believes Brianna may be in the company of the unknown male in this picture.

It’s also believed that he is driving a light blue car of unknown make or model.

At this time the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case and/or the safe return of Brianna.

You may call 1-800-791-0044 to provide information or 434-432-7931 or email sar@pittgov.org