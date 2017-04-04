Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office believes missing 17-year-old girl may be with this man

By Published:
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Brianna Hyde (left) may be with this unknown man (right)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is still asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Brianna Hyde was last seen when an unknown male reportedly met her during the evening hours of Saturday. The sheriff’s office believes Brianna may be in the company of the unknown male in this picture.

It’s also believed that he is driving a light blue car of unknown make or model.

At this time the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case and/or the safe return of Brianna.

You may call 1-800-791-0044 to provide information or 434-432-7931 or email sar@pittgov.org

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s