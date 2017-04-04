New River Community College searching for next president

DUBLIN (WSLS 10) – More than 90 people applied from across the country to be the next New River Community College President. Three of the four finalists are from our area and you will be able to meet them as they visit for forums over the next few weeks. Dr. Jack Lewis, retired last year after serving for 42 years, including 17 as college president..

As part of the process for selecting a new president, New River Community College will be holding open forums for community interaction with the four finalists for the position. Separate sessions will also be held for students, faculty and staff.

Each forum will be conducted from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the college’s New River Valley Mall site, room 123. Forum dates are as follows:

Dr. Pat Huber – Friday, April 7

Dr. Kristen A. Westover – Tuesday, April 11

Dr. David L. Brand – Thursday, April 20

Dr. Susan Short – Friday, April 21

The forums are open to the public. There will be brief remarks by each candidate followed by a question and answer session.

The forums will also be streamed live on the college’s website, www.nr.edu.

Dr. Pat Huber has worked in education for 41 years, and has worked at New River Community College since 1988 where she began as an adjunct English instructor. She is currently vice president for instruction and student services.

Dr. Kristen Westover has more than 25 years of experience in higher education. She currently serves as the vice president for academic and student services at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville.

Dr. David Brand has worked in higher education for the last 18 years, following a 23-year career in the Army. Brand currently serves as the senior vice president and chief academic officer of Fayetteville Technical Community College in North Carolina.

Dr. Susan Short has more than 36 years of experience working in higher education. She currently serves as the associate vice president for engagement at Virginia Tech.

New River Community College, which opened in 1969, is a comprehensive community college located in Virginia’s New River Valley, serving an estimated 4,500 students in the counties of Montgomery, Floyd, Pulaski and Giles and the city of Radford.

More information on the candidates can be found here.