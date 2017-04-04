New brewery set to bring more than 170 jobs to Botetourt County

Brewery Botetourt

BOTETOURT COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A new brewery coming to Botetourt County is looking to hire several employees.

Ballast Point will host a job fair from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

The company expects to open its new facility at Greenfield Park in Daleville this summer.

Some of the open positions include:
– tasting room
– kitchen
– production
– warehouse
– filter technician
– brewer
– facilities and
– solutions support specialist

Ballast Point, which is the nation’s 11th largest brewery, will invest $48 million in the facility and plans to bring more than 170 jobs to the area.

