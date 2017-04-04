Nelson County man charged after allegedly shooting in area of deputy

NELSON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old man it says shot in the area of a deputy on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 500 block of Pines Lane for a domestic dispute.

While attempting to make an arrest in that investigation, another individual, later identified as Patrick Taylor, of Arrington, Va., opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun in the area of one of the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy, a 21-year veteran of law enforcement, isolated Taylor and took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that neither the officer nor Taylor was injured.

Taylor was transported to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. The shooting was a separate event from the domestic dispute.

