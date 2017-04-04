Komen Virginia Blue Ridge gives out $360,000 in grants

Related Coverage Registration now open for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Roanoke

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Seven grants were given out at the Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge Circle of Hope Breakfast Celebration Tuesday morning. The organization is giving out more than $360,000 to help increase breast health education, screening, and diagnostic services for underinsured and uninsured women.

“When you were in the throes of treatment and you’re suffering and it’s not pleasant it does sort of at that time become about you but it’s also about the people in your life that care for you, that feel so helpless. Your husband, your children,” said Katie Varney, a breast cancer survivor who shared her story of being diagnosed and treated.

“It’s so important that you catch this early and not wait until you’re in the last stages and there is no help for you. That was a very important concern for me that I reach out to my community,” said Rita Joyce, who was named Educator of the Year.

Joyce has never had breast cancer but was alarmed by the number of African Americans diagnosed and became an educator.

“We see a lot now with under insured patients that have health insurance but have extremely high deductibles so they have a lot of out-of-pocket expense that they still can’t afford so were able to support those patients,” said Lisa Atkinson, the Carilion Director of Imaging Services who received one of the grants.

With this year’s grants, Komen Virginia Blue Ridge surpasses the $2.5 million dollar mark throughout its 42 city/county region. By 2026, Susan G. Komen is determined to accomplish its Big Bold Goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50%.

Events like Race for the Cure pay for these grants. This year’s event is Saturday, April 29th.