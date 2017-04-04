Homestead Resort unveils new zip line course

BATH COUNTY (WSLS 10) – If you are ready for an experience that takes you over and through the trees and down the side of a mountain, then you won’t have to go too far to get it.

The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs has slowly been rolling out a full-fledged zip line ride. The entire course, zipping from one tower to the next, can take up to half a day.

Each zip is a little different from the one before. Riders are harnessed in with the help of trained guides who are as safety conscious as they are consoling. They get you into position and tell you when it’s safe to go.

In two places, there’s a controlled repel. One of about 20 feet, the other, more than twice that. Luckily the ropes are regulated by a fancy pulley that will only allow you to descend at one speed, no matter your weight or experience.

The system of wires is accessed by the ski lift, which is a part of the reason the Homestead built this project over about seven months.

“We were trying to find a way to take the ski area which in the summertime basically we were using for Segway tours and archery and get more use out of it. So with the lift already here, putting the zip line in now it just opens up the whole mountain for all kinds of summer recreational activities,” said Matt Fussell, the Homestead’s director of recreation.

Zip lines like this one are starting to pop up all over the country and it’s no wonder they’re so popular.

Part of the appeal of the sport is the speed and being way up in the air, reaching speeds of 35 miles an hour.

“We have had some life changing experiences up here. Like they can’t believe I did that,” said Fussell.

The best part is that the thrill comes with almost zero opportunity for you to make an error. The guides strap you in, set you up and tell you when to go all you have to do is have the courage to let go.

This weekend is the grand opening of the attraction. More information can be found at https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia/things-to-do/zip-line