Chef Charles Brown is here from Frankie Rowland’s with tips on cooking red meat, and a recipe for a delicious sauce.

Roasted Shallot Sauce

1 Shallot -halved and roasted with oil and S&P

1 tsp fresh green peppercorn (optional)

1 tsp brown mustard

1 Tbl minced garlic

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

2 large basil leaves

1 Rosemary twig

5 thyme twigs

(Herbs rolled together in the basil bound with twine)

1/4 cup red wine

2 cups beef stock

Corn starch slurry

1 Tbl chives