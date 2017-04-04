Cyber SWAT Team: Students teaching dangers of cyber bullying

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Cyber SWAT Team gives students an opportunity to teach their peers about the dangers of cyber bullying.

Members of SWAT, which stands for “safety while assessing technology,” are teaching younger students to be safe online.

“I did see a problem. I saw a real situation, especially in school, pictures circulating, and cyber bulling,” said Chandler Hood, a member of the Cyber SWAT Team.

Hood said photo circulation is the biggest problem they’re seeing among students.

The team is a leadership role of sorts, involving hours of weekly training.

These high school students spent the day teaching other high school students at Jefferson Forest High School about internet safety.

“It was really eye-opening to see student views and how they were affected by situations, instead of someone else coming in,” said freshman Jack Schonfelter.

The Safe Surfin’ Foundation, a nonprofit focused on internet safety for children, is funding the entire team.

“We started the program, they have developed the program,” says administrator, Janet Vickers, of the foundation.

The Cyber SWAT Team hopes to branch out to all Bedford County schools in the near future.