Cyber SWAT Team: Students teaching dangers of cyber bullying

By Published: Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Cyber SWAT Team gives students an opportunity to teach their peers about the dangers of cyber bullying.

Members of SWAT, which stands for “safety while assessing technology,” are teaching younger students to be safe online.

“I did see a problem. I saw a real situation, especially in school, pictures circulating, and cyber bulling,” said Chandler Hood, a member of the Cyber SWAT Team.

Hood said photo circulation is the biggest problem they’re seeing among students.

The team is a leadership role of sorts, involving hours of weekly training.

These high school students spent the day teaching other high school students at Jefferson Forest High School about internet safety.

“It was really eye-opening to see student views and how they were affected by situations, instead of someone else coming in,” said freshman Jack Schonfelter.

The Safe Surfin’ Foundation, a nonprofit focused on internet safety for children, is funding the entire team.

“We started the program, they have developed the program,” says administrator, Janet Vickers, of the foundation.

The Cyber SWAT Team hopes to branch out to all Bedford County schools in the near future.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s