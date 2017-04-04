Chris Morrill honored at his final Roanoke City Council meeting

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and outgoing City Manager Chris Morrill

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Monday marked the final Roanoke City Council meeting for outgoing city manager, Chris Morrill.

Morrill’s last day is April 15 as he is leaving to take a job in Chicago.

During the meeting, council passed a resolution thanking him for his efforts and many accomplishments.

He received a standing ovation after the presentation by Mayor Sherman Lea.

Morrill said the city will attract top talent to replace him.

“There will be people from around the country that will be knocking down the door to work here as city manager. Because there is no better city in the country and there’s no better time than right now,” said Morrill.

During brief remarks, Morrill praised the Star City for its happy smiling people, saying it’s part of our DNA.

