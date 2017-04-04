Averett students ‘engage’ in the community by volunteering at Goodwill

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Averett University students, faculty and staff are showing their support for the local community by volunteering.

On Tuesday, volleyball players volunteered at a Goodwill location in Danville.

They helped senior citizens shop, made healthy goody bags for Goodwill workers, and helped sort donations as part of the university’s annual “Day to Engage.”

In 2016, volunteers helped out at the Salvation Army.

“I think this is so important for me and the rest of my team because we can get so stressed during the semester and doing things like this kind of takes away from that,” Averett junior Hannah Shields said about volunteering.

On Tuesday afternoon, volunteers also spent a couple of hours playing with kids at the city’s amphitheater.