Area cities competing to win $20,000 for their parks

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Some cities in our viewing area are looking for the public’s help to win a grant.

Through the end of April, people have the opportunity to nominate Danville or Roanoke for a park improvement grant.

The cities are competing with other cities across the country for $20,000 to make improvements at a local park.

The city with the most nominations out of all of the competing cities wins.

The “Meet Me At The Park” campaign is a collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and the National Recreation and Park Association.