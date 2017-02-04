U.S. Justice Department asks for stay of judge’s order to temporarily block Trump administration’s ban on immigration

Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge’s order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s ban on immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. The federal government’s request for an emergency stay was filed tonight with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The filing asks the court to lift an order from a day earlier from a judge in Washington state

