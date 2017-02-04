Roanoke Police searching for attempted sexual assault suspect

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Police are looking for a man who they say attempted to sexually assault a woman in Roanoke.

Roanoke City Police said it happened in the 500 block of Gilmer Avenue NW just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim told police that she was listening to music and did not hear the suspect approach her while she was walking home from the store.  The victim said the man grabbed her, pushed her against the wall and tried to kiss her. She then kicked the man and ran away.

The victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

If you have information call the Roanoke Police Department tip line, 540-344-8500.

